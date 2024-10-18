Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,757,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after acquiring an additional 172,347 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,744,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,517,000 after purchasing an additional 67,868 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 892,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,307,000 after purchasing an additional 163,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,950,000 after purchasing an additional 110,883 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,711,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JMST stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1451 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

