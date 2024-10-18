Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.86 Million Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPBFree Report) by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCPB. Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,446,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,395,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,110,000 after purchasing an additional 642,797 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,920,000. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,527,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 268.5% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 580,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,907,000 after purchasing an additional 423,181 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JCPB opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average is $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2049 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

