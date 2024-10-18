Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,352 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLPX. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $220,000. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $768,000. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 572.8% in the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 74,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $57.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average is $51.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

