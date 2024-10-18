Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 57.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,792,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,750 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $131,527,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 53.3% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,472,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $95,882,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 30.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 721,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,581,000 after purchasing an additional 168,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,273. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HCA

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.7 %

HCA stock opened at $406.49 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $416.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The stock has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $391.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.57.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.