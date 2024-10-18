Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $583.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $585.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $559.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.86. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

