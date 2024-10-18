Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $83.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.81.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

