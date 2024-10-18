Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 276.01 ($3.60) and last traded at GBX 281 ($3.67), with a volume of 27365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 281 ($3.67).
Global Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 294.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 296.13. The firm has a market cap of £82.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,473.68 and a beta of 0.42.
About Global Opportunities Trust
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
