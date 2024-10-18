Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $34.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71. The firm has a market cap of $462.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.43. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $36.76.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $108.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 223.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter worth $2,488,000. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

