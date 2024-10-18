GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Trading Up 6.4% – What’s Next?

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.15 and last traded at $26.02. Approximately 912,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,304,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

GCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Aegis raised GigaCloud Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average is $28.32.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.47 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $769,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

