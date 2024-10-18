Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 19.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,609,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 497.0% during the first quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 137.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $3,083,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 726.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 54,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 48,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.29.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.54. The company had a trading volume of 71,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,163. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.85 and its 200-day moving average is $143.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

