General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.35.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of GM opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $50.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,307.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of General Motors by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,949,498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,026,000 after buying an additional 384,022 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in General Motors by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,245 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of General Motors by 42.0% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 48,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in General Motors by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 37,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

