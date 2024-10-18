General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Decreased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $224,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,428,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $192.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $194.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.09.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.86.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

