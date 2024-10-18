General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $191.14 and last traded at $191.78. Approximately 855,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,323,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.86.

General Electric Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $210.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.01 and a 200-day moving average of $167.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in General Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 133,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in General Electric by 5.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in General Electric by 46.6% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 14,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

