Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,766,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 43.3% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 62,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after buying an additional 18,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Price Performance

Generac stock opened at $168.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $176.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,346,790.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

