GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Shares Up 5.9% – Time to Buy?

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)'s stock price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.59 and last traded at $59.29. Approximately 173,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 417,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $32.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GeneDx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

GeneDx Trading Up 7.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.90 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 48.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. On average, research analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GeneDx

In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $2,529,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,183,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,344,349.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $2,529,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,183,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,344,349.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $29,830.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,200.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 593,668 shares of company stock worth $19,735,488 in the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGS. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GeneDx by 531.7% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 948,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GeneDx by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 28,678 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in GeneDx by 59.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 207,027 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the second quarter worth $11,335,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,575,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GeneDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

