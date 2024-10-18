Geegoopuzzle (GGP) 1-Day Volume Tops $367,654.55

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $652.04 million and approximately $367,654.55 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for about $4.35 or 0.00006412 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00007711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,790.35 or 0.99997839 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00013308 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00063913 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 4.33793713 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $531,619.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geegoopuzzle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geegoopuzzle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

