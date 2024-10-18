GateToken (GT) Price Reaches $9.10 on Major Exchanges

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. GateToken has a total market cap of $828.10 million and $3.50 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken token can currently be bought for approximately $9.10 or 0.00013311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007634 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,407.61 or 1.00071971 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000896 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00006867 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006376 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00067103 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,006,816 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 91,006,816.12344742 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 9.05079325 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,662,074.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.