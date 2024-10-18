GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Insider Sells $55,104.00 in Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) insider Daniel William Moore sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $55,104.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,880. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, October 7th, Daniel William Moore sold 2,376 shares of GameStop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $51,084.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Daniel William Moore sold 1,972 shares of GameStop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $43,305.12.

GME opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.69 and a beta of -0.19. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $64.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $798.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GME shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selway Asset Management increased its position in shares of GameStop by 10.9% during the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in GameStop by 535.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the second quarter valued at about $1,003,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

