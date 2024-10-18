Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Galecto Price Performance

Shares of Galecto stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78. Galecto has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.00) by $4.00. Equities research analysts anticipate that Galecto will post -18.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, including cancer and myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

