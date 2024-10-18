FY2028 Earnings Forecast for LENZ Issued By Leerink Partnrs

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.00). The consensus estimate for LENZ Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.15) per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LENZ. William Blair upgraded LENZ Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James began coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

LENZ Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

LENZ Therapeutics stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25. LENZ Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $29.82.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LENZ Therapeutics Company Profile

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

