FY2024 EPS Estimates for TXO Partners Reduced by Analyst

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for TXO Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TXO Partners’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

TXO Partners stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. TXO Partners has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.05.

TXO Partners Cuts Dividend

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $57.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 60.08%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -38.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TXO Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TXO Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $685,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the second quarter worth about $2,126,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of TXO Partners by 89.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 70,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Featured Articles

