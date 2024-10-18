Fusionist (ACE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.52 Million

Fusionist (ACE) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Fusionist has a market capitalization of $83.79 million and $12.52 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusionist token can currently be bought for about $2.15 or 0.00003168 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Fusionist has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusionist Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,020,915 tokens. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio.

Fusionist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 39,020,915 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.21978121 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $13,026,434.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

