Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,800 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the September 15th total of 207,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of FURY stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.04. Fury Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.59.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fury Gold Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,397 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fury Gold Mines worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

