Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 1,166 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 130,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 29,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $240,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 55,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 36,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

T stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $22.34. The company has a market capitalization of $155.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.