Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Invests $232,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $79.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.50. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.52.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

