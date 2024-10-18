Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $418.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $382.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.69.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

