FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR) CEO Stephen Preston Buys 3,540 Shares

FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Preston acquired 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $66,339.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,213.60. The trade was a 3,500.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FrontView REIT Stock Performance

Shares of FrontView REIT stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. FrontView REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

FrontView REIT Company Profile

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

