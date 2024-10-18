Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Short Interest Update

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 423,900 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 455,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 282,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In related news, CFO Monica Vicente sold 1,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $49,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,107.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Monica Vicente sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $49,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,466 shares in the company, valued at $95,107.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $150,321.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,915 shares of company stock valued at $301,603. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fresh Del Monte Produce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 6.4% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 112.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 30,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

FDP stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $30.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is -196.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

