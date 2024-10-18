Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Cut to Hold at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.45.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

FRU opened at C$13.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.93. The stock has a market cap of C$2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$12.66 and a twelve month high of C$15.06.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of C$84.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 108.00%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

