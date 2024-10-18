Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $101.32 and last traded at $101.20, with a volume of 66235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.56.

Freedom Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.74 and a 200-day moving average of $81.54.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $450.72 million for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.32%.

Institutional Trading of Freedom

Freedom Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sparta 24 Ltd. bought a new stake in Freedom during the second quarter worth $1,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Freedom during the second quarter worth $618,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Freedom during the first quarter worth $426,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Freedom by 44.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Freedom by 901.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

