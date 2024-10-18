Franklin Resources Inc Sells 7,657 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $336,142.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,341.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 70.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,645 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 14,332 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 21.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 9.6% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 62,254 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 58.2% in the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,569 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.75 to $21.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on BEN

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

