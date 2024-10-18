Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 588,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.4 %

FNV opened at $127.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.76. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.69.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 51.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.83%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $8,340,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,244,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,731,000 after purchasing an additional 139,826 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 116.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3,404.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 727,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,287,000 after purchasing an additional 706,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Securities raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

