FLC Capital Advisors Sells 597 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $63.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.78. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $64.03. The company has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

