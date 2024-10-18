Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Fiserv by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI stock opened at $195.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $114.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $198.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,890 shares of company stock worth $32,855,417. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

