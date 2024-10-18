FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target Raised to $182.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.67.

FirstService Stock Up 0.2 %

FirstService stock opened at $188.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 93.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.59 and its 200 day moving average is $163.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. FirstService has a 12-month low of $134.77 and a 12-month high of $189.89.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.60%. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Institutional Trading of FirstService

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in FirstService by 25.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in FirstService by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 81,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,528,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in FirstService during the first quarter valued at about $862,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in FirstService by 2.4% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 24,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

