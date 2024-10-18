First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Shares Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.51 and last traded at $65.42. 291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.24.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.08.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.8446 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed European stocks selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

