First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Shares Purchased by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTXL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,527,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 22,377 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTXL opened at $93.01 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $107.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

