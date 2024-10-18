First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) is Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sweet Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $11,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 40,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.11 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $51.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

