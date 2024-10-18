First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and traded as high as $19.49. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 74,265 shares trading hands.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
