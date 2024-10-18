First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and traded as high as $19.49. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 74,265 shares trading hands.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPF. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

