First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Trading Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.08 and last traded at $25.19. Approximately 623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.94.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0694 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

