First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.92 and last traded at $10.92. Approximately 21 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.02.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

About First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

