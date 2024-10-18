First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.88.

INBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hovde Group raised their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

INBK stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $330.75 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $81.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.55 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 3 EPS for the current year.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,707 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 97,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 35,140 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 263.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 70,725 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 216,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

