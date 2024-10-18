First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08, Zacks reports. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $167.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. First Industrial Realty Trust updated its FY24 guidance to $2.61-2.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.610-2.650 EPS.
First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 2.1 %
FR opened at $54.72 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.21.
First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.
