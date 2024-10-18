First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08, Zacks reports. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $167.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. First Industrial Realty Trust updated its FY24 guidance to $2.61-2.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.610-2.650 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

FR opened at $54.72 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.21.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FR. Wolfe Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.