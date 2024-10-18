First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Issues Earnings Results

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of FHN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.33. 1,360,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,573,421. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FHN. StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.69.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

