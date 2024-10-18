First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Issues Earnings Results

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.
Shares of FHN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.33. 1,360,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,573,421. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
