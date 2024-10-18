First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $26.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 million. First Community had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 443 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.41. First Community has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $23.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. First Community’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

