Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) is Drake & Associates LLC’s Largest Position

Drake & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 551,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,671 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $25,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,578,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,311 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 284.0% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 215,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 159,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 54.6% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 56,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

