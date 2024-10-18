Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Stephens from $90.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIS. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.86. The company had a trading volume of 822,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $90.94.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.