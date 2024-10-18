Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.09. 352,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,917. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $90.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FIS. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.