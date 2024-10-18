Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Bought by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 82.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 177,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,622,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 45,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

FDIS stock opened at $87.57 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $64.12 and a 1 year high of $89.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.70.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

