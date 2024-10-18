Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 751 ($9.81) and last traded at GBX 755.50 ($9.87), with a volume of 1025766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 756.50 ($9.88).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FEVR shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,000 ($13.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,450 ($18.93) to GBX 1,325 ($17.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,720 ($35.52) to GBX 2,650 ($34.60) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,511 ($19.73).

The company has a market cap of £890.73 million, a PE ratio of 3,997.11, a P/E/G ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 830.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 985.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 5.85 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,947.37%.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers Indian, Mediterranean, summer garden, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; pink grapefruit, soda water, raspberry and orange blossom, Mexican lime, Italian blood orange, white grape and apricot sodas; Silician, premium, and Madagascan cola and lemonades; British apple with garden mint, ginger, Sicilian lemonade, sparkling Mexican lime, Italian white grape and apricot, and light raspberry and rose lemonade softdrinks; and gingers.

